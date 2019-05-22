|
MARSHALL, Anna QSM. Died peacefully at home in her 80th year. Amazing Mum and Mother-in-law of Cheryl and Dean, Vicki and Neil, Venee and Russell and the late Brett. Adored Nana of Alyx and his partner Lucy, Jayson, Amber, Troy, Piper, Tess. Grand Nana of Finn and Jacob. Anna's celebration of life will be held on Saturday 25 May at 10.30am at St Andrews Church, Hunt St, Whangarei. Followed by her committal at Maunu Cemetery with refreshments afterwards at her home. Wearing traditional white would be appreciated. "When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel that you know" A Graceful Undertaking Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
