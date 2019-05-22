Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Graceful Undertaking
81 Fourth Ave
Whangarei, Northland 0110
021 450 525
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna QSM MARSHALL

Notice Condolences

Anna QSM MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Anna QSM. Died peacefully at home in her 80th year. Amazing Mum and Mother-in-law of Cheryl and Dean, Vicki and Neil, Venee and Russell and the late Brett. Adored Nana of Alyx and his partner Lucy, Jayson, Amber, Troy, Piper, Tess. Grand Nana of Finn and Jacob. Anna's celebration of life will be held on Saturday 25 May at 10.30am at St Andrews Church, Hunt St, Whangarei. Followed by her committal at Maunu Cemetery with refreshments afterwards at her home. Wearing traditional white would be appreciated. "When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel that you know" A Graceful Undertaking Ltd



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Graceful Undertaking
Download Now