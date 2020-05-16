Home

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Romaleigh
31 Ocean View Rd,
Northcote
View Map
ANDERSON, Anna Mary (Maria). 30 June 1927 ? 15 May 2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert (Bert); loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Bill Richardson, Shirley and Tim Wilson, Stephen and Kay Anderson; dearly-loved Nana to her grandchildren, and Nana-Andy to her great-grandchildren. We are truly grateful for the wonderful care, attention and love shown to Mum during the last 5 years at Northbridge Private Hospital and Rest Home ? they are truly stars. A service at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote - limited to 50 friends and family - will be held to celebrate Maria's 92 years of life on Thursday 21 May 2020; please call for time if planning to attend, or for live-streaming details if unable.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
