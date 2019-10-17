Home

Anna Maria Theodora GIES

GIES, Anna Maria Theodora. Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on Thursday, 10th October 2019. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of Franciscus. Loved Mum of Frank and Linda, and the Late Edward. Loved Oma of Kelly and James, Casey and Daryll and Jason. Special Great Oma of her 5 Great- grandchildren. Treasured by all her family and friends in New Zealand and The Netherlands. A private family farewell has taken place. All communications to the Gies Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
