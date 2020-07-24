|
OVERES, Anna Maria (Annie) (nee Veldt). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday 21 July 2020. Aged 88 years. Cherished wife of Jan (John) for 64 years. Precious mother of Anita, Helen and Johnnie (deceased). Loved and respected mother-in-law of Ted (Canada) and Michel and Lucy (the Netherlands). Dearly loved Oma of all her eight grandchildren and two gorgeous great granddaughters. A farewell for Annie will be held at 11am on Monday 27 July at the Papamoa Beach Retirement Village, corner of Parton Road and Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa. Grateful thanks to the caring staff of the Village and Care Centre and the excellent team at Tauranga Hospital. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Stroke Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020