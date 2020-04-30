|
|
|
O'HALLORAN, Anna Margaret (nee Carr). Formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away at her home in Maleny, Queensland, on April 22, 2020. Aged 43 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew; much loved mother of Freddie and Billy; and beloved daughter and sister of Shirley; Jane; Alastair and Alayna; and her extended Sydney family. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Selangor Private Hospital for their loving care of Anna. Donations to NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia would be appreciated (neuroendocrine. org.au). An online memorial service celebrating Anna's life will be held on Thursday 30th April, at 11.00am AEST, on https://youtu.be/ YVsWl9SIUFU, if this link is not able to be used for technical reasons the following link will be used as the back up for the live stream: https://www.event- video-production.com. au/funeral/live. All communications to the Carr Family, c/- 2/59 Bluefin Court, Noosaville, Queensland 4566, Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020