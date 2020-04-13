Home

Anna Margaret LANG


1946 - 2020
Anna Margaret LANG Notice
LANG, Anna Margaret. Born February 27, 1946. Passed away on April 10, 2020. . On April 10th 2020, peacefully at Bellingen, Australia. Soul mate and best friend of Christiaan for 30 years of married life. Daughter of the late Tup and Henry, beloved big sister of Mary, Erica, Bryan and the late Frannie. Mother of Sue, dear Aunty of Jed, Drew, Henry and Rosaria and loving friend of Billie and Sonny. You are very much loved and will be very much missed. Memorial services will be held in New Zealand and Australia and will be advised once travel and gatherings are possible again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
