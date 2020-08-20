|
YATES, Anna Maree. Ex-Principal at Te Rerenga School. Passed away at her home in Te Rerenga, Coromandel on the 19 August, 2020. Aged 43 years. Beloved wife of Darrell Adshead, loved mother of Caitlyn and Sophia, mother-in- law of Connor Stoyle-Wiggens, and cherished daughter of Colin and Glenda Yates of Whitianga. At rest now after a courageous battle with cancer for over 2.5 years. Her smile will be missed. A Celebration of Anna's life will be held at Crossroads Church, 36 Cook Drive, Whitianga on Monday 24 August at 12noon, for family and invited friends to comply with Covid restrictions. The Service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020