WARD, Anna Irene (nee Roessler). Born April 03, 1930, Lans'kron. Passed away on March 14, 2020, at the Orchards, Glenfield. Late of Penistone Yorkshire where she was a loved friend of Margaret and family. Resident of Stratford Ave, Milford 1960's-2016. Past employee of NZI, Life member of NS Tramping Club and past member of Gordon Club. Loved friend of the late Rod, valued friend of Gerrie, Helga, Judith, Jim, Sue, Steve, Cheryl, Gordon and Kay and cousin of Ilse, George, Sabine and Gaby of Germany. Anna, you were always pleased to be in the company of your friends tramping, traveling, crafting, gardening and entertaining, we will miss you. Anna's wishes for a private cremation have been followed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020