HARTE, Anna. Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Noel and dearly loved mum of Sean and Margaret; Eamonn and Mary-Jane; Ethna and Mark (Abbot). Cherished Nana of her 11 grandchildren and adored Nanny of her (currently) 10 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Anna's life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday 23 January at St John's Catholic Church, Mairangi Bay. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Taupaki Gables for their dedicated care of Anna. Always in our hearts and "until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand". Rest in Peace, Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020