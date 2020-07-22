|
HUGHES, Anna Christine (nee Muir). On 17 July 2020 at Mercy Parklands Private Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Michael, dearly loved mother of Gabriel, Katie, Richard and David. Mother-in-law of Louise. Grandmother of Lorna, Claire, Elspeth and Timothy. A private cremation will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 3pm. All communications to the Hughes family c/- Morrisons Funeral Directors P O Box 24464 Royal Oak. 1345
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020