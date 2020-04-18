Home

Ann Patricia (Blundell) LARSEN

LARSEN, Ann Patricia (nee Blundell). Passed peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Wednesday 15th April 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Debbie, Jeffrey, Janet and Curtis, and Sally and Mike. Dearly loved granny of Sam, Jenny, James and Joanna, Matt, Tatijana, Alex, Amy, Amanda, and Tom. Special thanks to the team at Tainui for their love and care for Mum. Tributes to Ann may be left online at www.wabraham.co. nz/notices Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private farewell is being held, with a memorial service to take place in the future.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
