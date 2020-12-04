Home

HILL, Ann Margaret. Passed away peacefully in Auckland on Tuesday 1 December 2020 aged 90. Loving wife to the late Harold. Devoted mother and mother in law to Sarah and Tony. Very proud Granny to her grandchildren Andrew and Michael, and particularly fond of Andrews partner Dr Grace Kennedy, who she admired greatly. Treasured sister to Sue, the late Shirley and Ted, and Sister in law to Judy. "At peace now after a courageous journey" A memorial service for Ann will be held for family and close friends at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John Road, Meadowbank on..Monday December 7th at 1pm. Thanks to Dr Paul and the nurses and staff at Logan Campbell Retirement Village for their care and compassion.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
