KERTON, Ann. 26 May 1933 - 27 July 2019. Passed away peacefully on Saturday evening. Loved mother of William and Emma. Loved sister of William and Jennifer. Loved grandmother of Sam, Chris, Nina, Molly, and Daisy. Rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the St Peter's Anglican Church, 8 Nova Scotia Drive, Waipu, on Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to 'The Kerton Family', C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019