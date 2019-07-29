Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann KERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann KERTON

Add a Memory
Ann KERTON Notice
KERTON, Ann. 26 May 1933 - 27 July 2019. Passed away peacefully on Saturday evening. Loved mother of William and Emma. Loved sister of William and Jennifer. Loved grandmother of Sam, Chris, Nina, Molly, and Daisy. Rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the St Peter's Anglican Church, 8 Nova Scotia Drive, Waipu, on Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to 'The Kerton Family', C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.