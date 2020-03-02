|
|
|
HOEBERGEN, Ann Joyce. Passed away peacefully at Althorp on 28th February 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Johannes Marinus Hoebergen. Loved mother and mother in law of Frances and Rob, Mark and Karen, Alex, Ben and Linda, Andrew and Natalie. Loved grandmother of Ellen and William, Tabitha, Kelly, Steven, Melissa, Ashleigh, Maria, Christina, Kevin, John, Scott, Matthew, Jesse, Aroha, Amber, Ethan, and Liam. Loved great grandmother of Jay, Leah, Carrie, Haylee, Charlotte, Kimberlee, Danielle, James, Emma, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Carter, Lily, and Cole. A service for Ann will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Thursday 5th March at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SPCA either online at bit.ly/ajhoebergen2802, or can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020