Ann Gillian Lauila KAMUTOA

Ann Gillian Lauila KAMUTOA Notice
KAMUTOA, Ann Gillian Lauila. Passed away on 17 September 2019, aged 67. So dearly loved mother of Timothy. Beloved daughter of Hakai and Tauahi Kamutoa (both deceased). A loving and kind sibling to her brothers and sisters and their families. No more suffering, a true battler at rest. Her service will be held on Friday 20th September at 10.30am at the Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. All communications to 09 638-6731.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
