HARRY, Ann Elizabeth (Ann). Monday 24th August 2020, Our wonderful Mum went to receive her heavenly body. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in the Good News Bible Chapel, 8B Goddard Lane Havelock North, on Wednesday 26th August at 1pm. A private family burial will follow. Ann was the dearly loved wife of the late David for 61 years. Andrew and Karen, Julia and Merv, (the late Stephen), Jonathan and Joanne, Miriam and Hayden, Jasmine, Aaron and Sarah, Sarah and Rick, Nathaniel, Mea, Micha, Reuben and Bubbles will miss a beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. She was the best example of a faithful and true Mother. "Well done good and faithful servant". No flowers please, but donations to "A Future and A Hope" in Isra'el would be appreciated. Messages to P O Box 4047, Napier.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020