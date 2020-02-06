Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Khandallah
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CORCORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Elizabeth CORCORAN

Add a Memory
Ann Elizabeth CORCORAN Notice
CORCORAN, Ann Elizabeth. On 4 February 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice our dearly loved Tante passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her family. Ann was the beloved daughter of Alice and Edmund Corcoran (deceased), dear sister and sister in law of Robin (deceased) and Ursula Corcoran and loved sister in law of Bernard Baker (deceased). Dearly beloved and loving Tante of her nieces and nephews Mary Alice, Brigid, Clare, Judith, Michael, Matthew and Anthony and their spouses Craig, Pip, Paul, Peter, Michelle and Annita. Great Tante of James, Stephanie and Nicholas, Sam and Lucy, Olivia, William and Edmund, Jess and Alex, Jamie, Finn and Louis, and her great great nephew Tadhg. Ann's Requiem Mass will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Khandallah on Saturday 8 February 2020, at 11am and thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at https://www. wfa.org.nz/donate/ All messages to "the Corcoran family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton, FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -