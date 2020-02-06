|
CORCORAN, Ann Elizabeth. On 4 February 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice our dearly loved Tante passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her family. Ann was the beloved daughter of Alice and Edmund Corcoran (deceased), dear sister and sister in law of Robin (deceased) and Ursula Corcoran and loved sister in law of Bernard Baker (deceased). Dearly beloved and loving Tante of her nieces and nephews Mary Alice, Brigid, Clare, Judith, Michael, Matthew and Anthony and their spouses Craig, Pip, Paul, Peter, Michelle and Annita. Great Tante of James, Stephanie and Nicholas, Sam and Lucy, Olivia, William and Edmund, Jess and Alex, Jamie, Finn and Louis, and her great great nephew Tadhg. Ann's Requiem Mass will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Khandallah on Saturday 8 February 2020, at 11am and thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at https://www. wfa.org.nz/donate/ All messages to "the Corcoran family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton, FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020