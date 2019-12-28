Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann EDELSTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Kyle) EDELSTEN

Add a Memory
Ann (Kyle) EDELSTEN Notice
EDELSTEN, Ann (nee Kyle). On Thursday 26 December 2019, peacefully and gracefully passed away, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 70. Loved wife to the late Russell, and loving partner, for 28 years, of Ross. Cherished mother and mother in law of Greg, Paula and Shane, Tony and Tramel. Adored nana of Baxter, Erin, Olivia, Nash and Aeken. A beautiful lady who will be missed by all her friends and extended family. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 30 December at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Communications please to the Edelsten family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -