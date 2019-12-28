|
EDELSTEN, Ann (nee Kyle). On Thursday 26 December 2019, peacefully and gracefully passed away, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 70. Loved wife to the late Russell, and loving partner, for 28 years, of Ross. Cherished mother and mother in law of Greg, Paula and Shane, Tony and Tramel. Adored nana of Baxter, Erin, Olivia, Nash and Aeken. A beautiful lady who will be missed by all her friends and extended family. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 30 December at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Communications please to the Edelsten family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019