Ann Doris Mitchell (Smith) HARKINS

Ann Doris Mitchell (Smith) HARKINS Notice
HARKINS, Ann Doris Mitchell (nee Smith). Peacefully on Monday 24 August 2020 at Patrick Ferry House, aged 79 years. The end of a long journey bravely travelled. Rest in peace my love. Dearly loved wife of Tony for 54 years. Loved and cherished mother of Chris, Gary, Kathryn, Darcy and Michael. Proud Grandmother to Danyon, Callum, Lochlan, Jackson, Sachi, Antonia, Nicolas and Thomas. Mother- in-law to Barbara, Katherine and Sander. Loved sister of Ray and Marion. Grateful thanks to North Shore Hospice, Vision West carers and especially the staff at Patrick Ferry House. A private celebration will be held and a memorial service later at a time to be advised. Donations to North Shore Hospice will be welcome.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
