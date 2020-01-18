Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Church
116 Selwyn Avenue
Kohimarama
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Jollands) DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Ann (Jollands) DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON, Ann (nee Jollands). Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020 at home with family. Dearly loved wife of John and mother and mother-in-law to Jane, Susumu, Sarah, Kane, Matthew and Cath. Treasured sister of Elizabeth. Loved Granny Ann to Ben, Kiri, Blake, Jessie, Violet, Mariko and Ema. Funeral to be held at St Andrews Church, 116 Selwyn Avenue, Kohimarama, Friday January 24th at 11am. Messages to the Davidson family c/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank , Auckland 1742.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -