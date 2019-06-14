|
ASH, Ann Bickerton. Died peacefully at Mercy Hospice Auckland on June 11, 2019, aged 68. Much loved wife of Haydn, mother to James and Simon, and mother-in-law to Emma. Daughter of Jimmy and Joan. Sister to Gillian, Jonathan and Robin. Sister-in-law to John and Martha. Aunt to Caitlin and Peter. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either Mercy Hospice or Dove Hospice would be welcome. A Service for Ann will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera on Tuesday June 18, at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019
