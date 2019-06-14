Home

Ann Bickerton ASH Notice
ASH, Ann Bickerton. Died peacefully at Mercy Hospice Auckland on June 11, 2019, aged 68. Much loved wife of Haydn, mother to James and Simon, and mother-in-law to Emma. Daughter of Jimmy and Joan. Sister to Gillian, Jonathan and Robin. Sister-in-law to John and Martha. Aunt to Caitlin and Peter. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either Mercy Hospice or Dove Hospice would be welcome. A Service for Ann will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera on Tuesday June 18, at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019
