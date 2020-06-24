|
|
|
BENNETT, Ann. On 22 June 2020, at the The Orchards care home in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bennett. Much loved mother of Linda, Paula and Diane and mother-in-law to Langford and Arthur. Treasured Nana to Scott, Rebecca, Ryan and Jason. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 29 June at 10:00 am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Shore Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020