Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
View Map
More Obituaries for Anita JACOBS-COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Rachel JACOBS-COLEMAN

Anita Rachel JACOBS-COLEMAN Notice
JACOBS-COLEMAN, Anita Rachel. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday, 4th January 2020 with her dearly loved and supportive family at her side. Much loved wife of John. Cherished, adored and dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Jodie and Glen, Devi, Karl and Carolina. Loved Nana to Francesca, Jasmine, Jordan, Jake and Willow. A celebration of Anita's life will be held at V J Williams Chapel, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti on Wednesday 8th January at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Anita's family would appreciate donations to Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand in lieu of flowers and these may be left at the service. All communications to The Coleman Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940 VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
