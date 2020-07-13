Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
107 Centreway Road
Orewa
Anita Melissa (Doidge) FENTON


1934 - 2020
Anita Melissa (Doidge) FENTON Notice
FENTON, Anita Melissa (nee Doidge). 6 February 1934 to 11 July 2020 Much loved wife of the late John and mother of Greg and Lynne, Kaye and Barry, Paul and Wendy, Murray, Alan and Desiree, Robyn, Maree and Glenn, as well as a doting Nana and Great Grandmother of many, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by her family. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at North Shore Hospital, and also to the staff at The Orchards. A service to celebrate the life of Anita will be held at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa at 1pm on Wednesday 15th July 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
