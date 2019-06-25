|
|
|
MILICICH, Anita Gordina. 1July 1963 - 21 June 2019. Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Palmerston North Hospital. Much beloved daughter of the late Zvonko (Dave) and Julijana (Julie) Milicich, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Marija and Curwen Hare (Waituna West), Tony (deceased), and Paul (deceased), adored aunt of Timothy and Heidi, Richard and Rosana, and David, and great aunt of Audrey, Nora, and Julia. A service for Anita will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 27 June 2019 at 11am followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Health New Zealand, PO Box 20072 Bishopdale, Christchurch 8543 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More