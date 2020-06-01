Home

Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
RETA, Ani. Passed peacefully at home on 30th May, 2020; aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved Mum of Christina and Frank (Sydney), Grace and Tuakana (Sydney), David (Sydney), Miriam and Ngapuna (Perth), and the late Janice and Laurence. Beloved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at Kerepehi Community Marae, 45 McGowan Avenue, Kerepehi, (today) Monday 1st June at 10:00am, followed by burial at the Ngahutoitoi Urupa, Paeroa. Communications to: 027 3068761.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020
