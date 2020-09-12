|
MACDONALD, Angus. 27 May 1927 - 9 September 2020. Passed away peacefully after a long and brave fight, aged 93. Loved and devoted husband of the late Rosemary and treasured father and father-in-law of Annette and Chris, Sue and Ian, Paula and Richard, Bruce and Eileen, Rob and Yan Ping, Andy and Shona, and Louise. His 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren will miss their Dar dearly. Special thanks to all the staff at Meadowbank Care Suites and the special team at the 'Haemophilia Department, Auckland Hospital. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Angus's life will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 510 Riddell Rd, St Heliers. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the HFNZ (Haemophilia Foundation NZ). For details please email Sue at [email protected] "Fly high Dad, you had a long and very fulfilling life"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020