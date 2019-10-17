|
MacLEOD, Angus Hamilton. Beloved husband of Janet for 65 years, brother to the late Norman, Ian Alistair, and Sheila. Loved Dad of Alison, Kenneth, Heather and Douglas, and father in law to Rob, Margo and Kate . Loved Grandad to Ben, Kate, Hannah, Esther,Joshua, Alex, Charlotte and Ella . Died in Auckland after a short illness . A preacher, pastor, writer and friend who served and inspired his community . Angus will be farewelled at the North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 19 October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please forward donations to Oxford Terrace Baptist Church Social Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019