Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako
144 Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
Angie STIMSON-LLOYD

Angie STIMSON-LLOYD Notice
STIMSON-LLOYD, Angie. On 9 September 2020 at North Haven Hospice. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman. Loved mother of Chris and Shanley and Kevin. Proud grandmother of baby Darcie. Always loved and remembered. A service to celebrate Angie's life will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Friday 11 September 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Angie to Hospice Mid- Northland https://donorbox. org/donate-692 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
