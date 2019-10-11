|
RESTALL, Angela (nee Walton). Passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Retirement Hospital on Sunday 6 October 2019; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter for 50 years. Beloved mother of Jo and Phil, mother in law of Andy and Faye, and loving Grandee of Aimee, Ben and Emily, and Ollie and Maddie. Much loved sister of the late Gillian McLeay. A celebration of Angela's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 17 October at 3.30 pm followed by private cremation. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019