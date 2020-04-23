|
LETT, Angela Marie (Ang) (nee Hoskin). April 14, 1954 - April 21, 2020. Passed away peacefully after a four year battle with cancer. Loving wife of Andrew. Caring mother of Shane, Vanessa, Kyle and Matthew. Mother in law of Jen, Renee and Ben. Nana of Levi, Stella, Sienna and Ashton. Daughter of Beryl and Andy (late) Sister of Stephen, Wayne, Denise, Simon, David and Phillip. Peacefully sleeping until Jehovah 'the God of all comfort' awakens her in his new world so close at hand, when we can embrace her again. 2 Corinthians 1:3,4 A memorial service will be held for Angela via Zoom on Saturday 25th April at 1:30 pm. For link details to join the service, please email your contacts to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020