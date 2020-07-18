Home

COOPER, Angela Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on 14th July 2020. Aged 88 years Loved wife of the Late Norman. Dearly Loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Jason. Cherished Grandma of Gemma and Jeremy, Dean and Zoe, and Fay. Great Grandma to Ivy and Holly. A service to celebrate Angela's life will be held at the Howick Baptist Church, 17 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 21st of July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to be made to St John Ambulance or the Cancer Society would be much appreciated. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
