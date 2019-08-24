|
McCREADY, Angela Beryl. On 21 August 2019 finally had to leave me in her sleep, all snuggled up and holding hands as we always were. There has never been a more loving or lovable angel on this earth. Her release from a year long battle with cancer is a blessing, but creating such a terrible void in my life, which will be shared in some part by her loving step- sons and daughters Steven and Ree McCready, Lianne and Steven Hargreaves, Lisa and Paul Hulyer, Vanessa McCready and Jack, and also her two surrogate daughters, Maria McWilliam and Andrea Pilcher, and her two brothers, Jim McWilliam, and Bill McWilliam and Clare Roche, and dear friends Allan and Cathy Parsons, Angus and Rosie Kingsmill, Les and Jennie Allen, among so many others. Very special thanks also to our very caring doctor Dalus Kent and the team at Remuera Village Medical Centre, and Dr Osama Salih her oncologist, and the caring team at Auckland Hospital. At her special request, a small gathering of family and close friends will be held at 1100 at Sibuns Funeral Home on Monday, 26th August before a private cremation at Purewa Crematorium. If you would like to, raise a glass of wine to her memory sometime. She would like that. (Say hello to your mum and dad for me my Darling - I'm sorry I never got the chance to meet them.)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019