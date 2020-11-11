Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Andrew William (Andy) GOODWIN

GOODWIN, Andrew William (Andy). Passed away on the 5th November 2020 at Totara Hospice. Much loved husband of Trish and brother in law of Marion and John. Loved brother to his family in England Cherished Father to Michelle and Rene, Poppa to Isabella, Sofia, Guy, Tania, Holly, Phoebe, Dean, Samantha and Josie, Granddad to Bryan, Xanthe and Jay. Great Granddad to Theodore. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington St. Howick, Auckland on Friday 13th November at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice, P O Box 75 560, Manurewa, Auckland 2243 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
