Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Knox Presbyterian Church
Cnr Canada & Anderson Streets
Morrinsville
Andrew Victor George LOWE

Andrew Victor George LOWE Notice
LOWE, Andrew Victor George. On 25 January 2020, passed away peacefully at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville, surrounded by his family, aged 67 years. Much loved husband of Maria. Loved father and father in law of Janine, Desiree, Austin, Aisha and Beau, Mercedes and Paris. Special Gong Gong to Jadis and Elio. A service for Andrew to celebrate his life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Cnr Canada & Anderson Streets, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 10.30am. Please wear colour in celebration of Andrew's life. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Lowe family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
