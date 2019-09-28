Home

Andrew Robertson (Andy) MASSIE

Andrew Robertson (Andy) MASSIE Notice
MASSIE, Andrew Robertson (Andy). On September 18th 2019. In his own home, in his own bed, with no fuss and bother, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Carol, Bruce, Lynn and Richard. Fabulous Grandad of Andrew, Aedene, Kylie, Daniel, Matthew, and Charlotte. Great Grandad of Max, Finn and Noah. Celebration of Andy's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 12:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
