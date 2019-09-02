|
McWILLIAM, Andrew Peter (Peter). Passed away on Friday 30 August 2019, Aged 91 years. Dearly Loved husband of Barbara. Father and father-in- law of John and Lizzy, Jane and Gary, Duncan and Linda and the late Katie. Stepfather to Rick and Elena, and David. Grandfather to James, Anna, Sam, Tom, and Lucy. All communications to the McWilliam Family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247 A Funeral Service for Peter will be held at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Tuesday 3 September 2019 at 11:00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019