NORTON, Very Reverend Andrew. Our mighty totara has fallen into the arms of the great I Am. Our beloved Andrew passed away on Monday 9 September 2019 at Totara Hospice aged 61. Cherished husband of Sue for nearly 40 years, Dad and hero of Angela, Elliot, Hannah and Jon Taylor, and Phoebe and Ryan Tongapuna. Grandy to Charlie, Olive and Lucie. Beloved son of Alec and Joan Norton (Waimate) and son-in- law of Joy and the late Ian Wilson (Waimate). Respected and loved brother and brother- in-law of Glenda and Ian Moore, Barbara and Les Dunn, Clare and Karl Engelbrecht, Donna and the late Mark Wilson. Preacher, Priest, Prophet, Photographer and Poet, who embraced life, family, friends and work with keen perception and vigorous passion. A Celebration of Andrew's life will be held at St Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Friday September 13 at 1pm. Grateful thanks to the caring communities of St Columba, Dove House, and Totara Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Totara Hospice, PO Box 75-560, Manurewa or at www.hospice.co.nz. All communications to the Norton Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. Love wins!
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019