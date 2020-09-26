Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eastern Bays Chape
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew FISCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Miles Roy FISCHER

Add a Memory
Andrew Miles Roy FISCHER Notice
FISCHER, Andrew Miles Roy. Andrew died on 21 September 2020. He was much beloved by his mother, Aynsley Fischer, Keith Francis and Michelle Roach. He dearly loved his nephew, Liam, and his niece, Kaya. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, staff and clients and will be remembered for his caring nature, wit, talent and generosity. Requiescat in Pace The funeral will be held at 10.30am on Thursday 1 October 2020 at the Eastern Bays Chapel, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes,Tamaki. Under Level 2 restrictions, please register your attendance to keith. [email protected] or phone (09) 528 6141.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -