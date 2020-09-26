|
FISCHER, Andrew Miles Roy. Andrew died on 21 September 2020. He was much beloved by his mother, Aynsley Fischer, Keith Francis and Michelle Roach. He dearly loved his nephew, Liam, and his niece, Kaya. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, staff and clients and will be remembered for his caring nature, wit, talent and generosity. Requiescat in Pace The funeral will be held at 10.30am on Thursday 1 October 2020 at the Eastern Bays Chapel, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes,Tamaki. Under Level 2 restrictions, please register your attendance to keith. [email protected] or phone (09) 528 6141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020