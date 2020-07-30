Home

Service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Eden Park's 5th floor lounge (North Stand)
Andrew Maxwell HADEN

Andrew Maxwell HADEN Notice
HADEN, Andrew Maxwell. 26 September 1950 - 29 July 2020. Much loved husband of Trecha, father and father-in- law of Laura, Christopher and Julia, and adored OB to Darcy and Bennett. Passed away peacefully as the sun rose, surrounded by love. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees. A service to remember Andy will be held at Eden Park's 5th floor lounge (North Stand) on Monday 3 August at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to support the nurses at the Motutapu Ward, Auckland Hospital: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/memorial-for-andy-haden



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020
