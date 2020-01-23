Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kawerau Town Hall
Ranfurly Court
Kawerau
Andrew Martin MORRISON

Andrew Martin MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Andrew Martin. Peacefully on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, aged 57. Youngest son of the late Jimmy and Marnie. Loved brother of Ian and Jim. Brother in law of Trish. Loved companion and friend of Cherie. Uncle to Heather, John, Steven, Sarah, Peter, and Daniel. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held in the Kawerau Town Hall, Ranfurly Court, Kawerau on Saturday 25th January at 11am followed by burial in Kawerau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Morrison family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
