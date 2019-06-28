|
LITCHFIELD, Andrew (Andy). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 26th June 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved third son of Agnes Elizabeth (Betty) and Noel Garrard Litchfield. Dearest husband of Dorothy (Dot), adored Dad of Claire and Rob Shackleton, Susan (Sue) and Garry Woodward, Maureen and Peter Munro, Stuart and Gayle, and cherished Poppa of 9 and great Poppa of 6. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 703, Pukekohe, would be most appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care Dad received from all the staff of Ward 33 North at Middlemore Hospital. A service for Andy will be held at the Waiau Pa Hall, Cnr Waiau Pa Rd and McKenzie Rd, Waiau Pa on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00 pm followed by burial at Waiau Pa Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019