Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
12:00 p.m.
At home
22 Parkwood Place
Huntington
View Map
Andrew John WRAGGE


1968 - 2020
Andrew John WRAGGE Notice
WRAGGE, Andrew John. 12 August 1968 - 4 November 2020. Dearly loved and precious son of Ollie and the late Stewart. Treasured brother of Tori, brother-in-law of Mark Pearson and special Uncle to Tristram, Isaac and Hugo. Andrew will be sadly missed by his extended family. Andrew you can now rest. You are back with your best friend. Be free, "Wai the Hek" beckons. A celebration of Andrews life will be held at home, 22 Parkwood Place, Huntington on Sat-urday 14th November at 12 noon. Communications to The Wragge family: 11 Miller Street, Point Chevalier, Auckland, 1022.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
