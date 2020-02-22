|
|
|
WATSON, Andrew John (Drew). Very peacefully passed away at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, 19th February 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly Loved Partner of Sue. Much Loved father, father in- law, and step father to Shayne and Bronwen, Diane and Mark, Simone and Cogs, Justin, Joanna and Mark, Vicki and Craig, Glen and Rachael. Adored Grandad to 14 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. "And there we be." A Funeral Service for Drew will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 26th of February 2020 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Pukerimu Cemetery. All communications to The Watson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020