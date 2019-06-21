Home

Andrew James (Andy) HAMILTON

Andrew James (Andy) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Andrew James (Andy). On 18 June 2019 (died tragically as a result of a motorcycle accident). Dearly loved younger son of Elaine and the late Duncan Hamilton, loved brother of Sheryl, John and Jan and loved brother in-law of Jason and Brian, much loved father of Angus. Andy's life will be celebrated in the Manawaru Hall, 11am on Monday 24 June 2019 followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications to the hamilton family C/- 6 Tamihana St, Matamata 3400. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Aroha Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
