CUNNINGHAM, Andrew James. Born December 19, 1934. Passed away May 25, 2020 peacefully at home aged 85. Devoted husband to the late Margaret (nee Lowrie), finally on his tractor heading to the love of his life. Much loved Dad of Jude and Rod, father-in-law of Karen and adored Poppie of Ashleigh, Chad, Emma, Robbie, Jessie and Mini the cat. Love you heaps, dollops and wine barrels. With current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date, correspondence [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020