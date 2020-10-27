Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Ignatius Catholic Church, 12 Kotiri St, St Heliers, Auckland
ROTHERY, Andrew Ian. It is with tremendous sadness that the Rothery family announce the loss of their loved and darling Andrew. Beloved son of Ian and Val, brother of Michael, Annette and Suzy and brother-in-law of Sarah and Kevin. Loved and adored by his sons Nevan and Torin, their mother Lynda, and treasured Uncle of Amy, Sophia, Vivien, Brandon and Amanda. Words cannot express how broken our family is now that you are no longer with us. Our great memories of you and your life with us will be cherished forever. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 30th October at St Ignatius Catholic Church, 12 Kotiri Street, St Heliers, Auckland. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
