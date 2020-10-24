|
ROTHERY, Andrew Ian. It is with tremendous sadness that the Rothery family announce the loss of their loved son, brother and father. Beloved son of Ian and Val, brother of Michael, Annette and Suzy and brother-in-law of Sarah and Kevin. Loved by his sons Nevan and Torin, and their mother Lynda. Our darling son, brother and father. Words cannot express how broken our family is now that you are no longer with us. Our great memories of you and your life with us will be cherished forever. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 30 October at St Ignatius Catholic Church, 12 Kotiri St, St Heliers, Auckland. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020