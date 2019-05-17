|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Andrew Fraser QSM (Fraser). M.A. Hons. On 15th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (nee Marshall); loved father and father in law of Murray and Mandy, Andrew and Megan; devoted Umpa of Finn, Breejana, Jamie, Evie and Liam. Former Principal of Horowhenua College, Levin (1966 - 1979), Melville High School, Hamilton (1979 - 1989), and life member of the Takapuna U3A (Continuing education). A Funeral Service for Fraser will be held at the Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Church, access from Penzance Road, Mairangi Bay, on Tuesday 21st May at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Read More