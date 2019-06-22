|
LAWS, Andrew Ernest (Andy). 18 December 1954 to 14 June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Coral. Much respected father of Katherine, Christopher and father-in-law to Carlee. Loved and awesome step dad to Tania Gimblett. Loved son of Margaret Laws (deceased) and Joseph Laws (deceased). Much admired son-in-law of Jeanne Pine and brother-in-law of many. "No more pain, rest easy with The Lord." At Andy's request he has been cremated and a service will be held at the Presbyterian Church, Moresby Avenue, Waihi on Saturday 29 June at 11am. All communications to P.O. Box 161, Waihi.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
